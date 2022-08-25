Heavy rain continues

(WALA) - Rain is the word in the forecast, unfortunately, with above average rainfall expected over the next seven days.

We saw quite a bit of flooding around Grand Bay and Bayou La Batre today. Many places saw over 8 inches of rain in less than six hours.

We expect heavy showers and a few storms again Friday. Rain chances lower slightly, but still remain elevated for the weekend.

Temperatures will be running a few degrees below normal due to the abundant rain.

There are still two low-probability areas in the tropics that we are watching. The weak trough near the Windward Islands and the new wave near the Cape Verde Islands both have low potential for development over the next five days.

