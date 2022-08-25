MCSO arrests man accused in vehicle theft

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s office arrested a Wilmer man accused in vehicle theft.

Floyd Lewis Parker, 37, was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Wednesday.

Investigators said Parker stole a vehicle belonging to the owner of Ace Auto Salvage. Witnesses to the alleged theft called the sheriff office. After a short pursuit, Park fled into the woods but came out peacefully and surrendered to deputies, investigators said.

Authorities said Parker had drugs and drug paraphernalia in his pockets.

Parker faces two counts of first-degree theft of property and one count each of attempting to elude police and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to jail records. A bond hearing is set for Friday.

