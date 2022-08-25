Mobile Police: One Wounded in Attempted Armed Robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -One man on the run, after police say he shot a guy , trying to rob him. It happened two weeks ago at some apartments off Village Green Drive. MPD says this is the guy they’re looking for: 20 year old Emerson Striverson. According to investigators, the victim, and a woman were sitting inside a car , when Striverson, and another guy, walked up to the car, and demanded money. When the victim said he didn’t have any money, the woman bailed out of the car, and police say that’s when Striverson opened fire. The victim was hit, and hospitalized with a non-life threatening wound. Striverson, and the other man, got away.

Emerson Striverson is 6 feet tall weighing 145 pounds. He’s been charged with First Degree Robbery, and First Degree Assault. Police do consider him armed and dangerous, so if you know where he is, or you’ve seen him, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you make the call, you don’t have to leave your name.

