Mobile trying to help with removal of homeless camp behind store in Tillman’s Corner

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile is trying to help people living in a homeless encampment find places to live.

People have complained about a homeless camp behind the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Tillman’s Corner. Casi Callaway, Mobile’s chief resilience officer, said she’s been in contact with volunteers since last week about helping to find services for the people living there.

There were about five people at the camp when volunteers visited over the weekend, but many others appeared to have been living there, according to Callaway. She said there are still about five people living at the site.

“This is a first opportunity, a first attempt to see how we can do, how we can empty an encampment, get it cleaned up, keep folks from returning to the place, but to do it in a compassionate, generous and caring way,” said Casi Callaway, Mobile’s chief resilience officer.

But Callaway also said police may have to be called in eventually to remove any of those homeless who try to stay.

