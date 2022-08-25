Port City trying to dodge the rain

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Out on the streets -- the rain once again -- making the commute home challenging for drivers across the Port City.

Slick roads and overwhelmed streets -- had drivers taking it slow.

The FOX 10 Storm Tracker - updating you with real time conditions. Umbrellas were a necessity -- as we wait for Mother Nature to have mercy.

Lee: “What do you think about this long stretch we’ve had here lately - it just seems like it never ends. -- Woman: It’s a little bit uncommon for sure.”

“Yes, but I’m okay with it... I’m okay with it,” said one woman.

Some are of the belief it can always be worse.

“I’m glad to see the rain... Because if we didn’t have all this rain -- we’d probably have hurricanes right about now. I would say the power bill may be a little bit lower... Maybe not too much lower -- but just a little bit lower because it’s not as hot.”

And Water Street -- near the Alabama Cruise Terminal -- an area that has lived up to its name many times over -- was also no match for Wednesday’s rains -- water once again taking over the roadway.

The downpour is impacting a lot more than just the daily commute.

“I own a little small farm - and we have corn to pick... And we are just waiting for it to dry out and start picking it. But it won’t hurt it that much -- it will be alright as soon as it dries off,” said one man.

