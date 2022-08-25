Recipe: Peanut Butter & Banana Pancakes

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

Dry Ingredients:

1½ cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 tablespoon white sugar

½ teaspoon salt

Wet Ingredients:

1¼ cups milk

1 ripe banana, mashed

⅓ cup Rouses Smooth Peanut Butter

1 egg

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

STEPS:

1. Preheat skillet to medium heat.

2. Whisk flour, baking powder, sugar and salt (all the dry ingredients) together in a mixing bowl. In a separate bowl, combine milk, banana, peanut butter, egg, vegetable oil and vanilla extract (all the wet ingredients) and mix well. Pour the wet mixture into the dry mixture, and whisk together until thoroughly mixed.

3. Ladle batter in ¼-cup portions onto hot skillet. Cook until tiny air bubbles form on top, 2 to 5 minutes. Flip pancakes over and continue cooking until the bottoms are browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Repeat with remaining batter. Keep cooked pancakes warm.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391

1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715

112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124

4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020

6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552

7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026

25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

