Services planned Saturday for Mount Vernon police officer killed in Baldwin County wreck

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Arrangements have been announced for a Mount Vernon police officer killed in a wreck in Summerdale.

Services for Officer Ivan Lopez will be at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church, 601 W. Laurel Ave. in Foley. Viewing will be Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. until the Mass is celebrated from noon to 1:30 p.m. A 21-gun salute will take place outside the church following the Mass.

A procession will leave from the church, travel up Alabama 59 past the crash site and end at Baldwin EMC in Summerdale. The public is encouraged to line Alabama 59 along the procession route to pay their respects.

Lopez was killed Monday evening in a two-vehicle wreck while on his way home from work.

He had served in law enforcement for 12 years.

