Severe flooding across Coast after Thursday storms

Flooding in the Westgate Community of Gautier.
Flooding in the Westgate Community of Gautier.(Lashunda G.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After the Coast’s ninth consecutive day of rain, many areas are seeing severe flooding, especially those in low-lying and poorly drained areas.

A Flash Flood Warning is in place for Southeastern Harrison County and Southwestern Jackson County until 4:45 p.m. A Flood Watch is advised for all of South Mississippi through 7 p.m. There’s a chance the Flood Watch will be extended.

See our most up to date forecasts here or on our WLOX Weather app. You can also see river flooding forecasts for South Mississippi here.

Viewers have sent in photos and videos of roads, yards, rivers, and neighborhoods overcome with storm water.

Submit your own weather photos on our WLOX app or on our site here.

