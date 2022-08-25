South Alabama Soccer Home Opening Weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The South Alabama Jaguars Soccer team’s home opening weekend kicks off tonight! The Jags play tonight at 7pm and Sunday at 3pm at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Head Coach Richard Moodie joined us on Studio10 to talk about the season and the continued excitement around the program.

The Jags have won 3 straight Sun Belt Titles and have been ranked as one of the top 50 women’s soccer programs in the NCAA.

For information on Jags soccer including schedules and tickets, visit:

https://usajaguars.com/sports/womens-soccer

