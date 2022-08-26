3 shot in Prichard Thursday night, police say

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured Thursday night.

The incident happened on East Prichard Avenue.

Police did not release additional details about the shooting or the extend of the injuries. FOX10 will have more information as it becomes available.

