‘All clear’ given after hazardous materials scare in Lillian

LILLIAN, Ala. (WALA) - A neighborhood in Lillian had to be evacuated briefly overnight because of a hazardous materials scare.

It happened near White Osprey Drive which is near Perdido Bay.

Lillian Fire Rescue says all is clear now and residents have been allowed to return.

The Summerdale Fire Department, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency all helped out. We have calls into authorities to try to get more specifics on exactly what led to the evacuation.

