Citronelle PD seeks public’s help locating missing teen

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - The Citronelle Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating a teenage girl reported missing Thursday.

India Newman, 17, left the area of Lebaron Avenue in Citronelle on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, and has not returned, authorities said.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 118 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing tan pants, a dark pullover, white shoes and was carrying a pink backpack.

Her direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone with information on India Newman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Citronelle Police Department at 251-866-5596.

