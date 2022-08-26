Extra security in place as high school football returns to Ladd-Peebles Stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Extra security was in place at Ladd-Peebles Stadium Thursday night as Mobile County Public Schools high school football returned for the first time since last year’s shooting.

Vigor took on B.C. Rain in the match.

The school system and Ladd agreed on a one-year contract to bring high school football games back to the stadium.

Under the new agreement, the school system has complete logistical control over security.

A clear bag policy was in effect at Thursday’s game and there were only two entry points.

