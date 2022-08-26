Fairhope man pleads guilty to $1.2 million COVID-19 fraud

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Fairhope man on Friday admitted to filing fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program applications worth more than $1 million and then using the money to buy cars, real estate and high-end luxuries.

Jason Carl Pears, 38, pleaded guilty to money laundering and two counts of wire fraud. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to seek the dismissal of other charges, including aggravated identity theft. The maximum penalty is 20 years in prison, but prosecutors agreed to recommend punishment at the low end of the range set forth by advisory guidelines.

Defense attorney Tom Walsh said his client hopes to make amends.

“It was a difficult time for everyone in the country,” he said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic that prompted Congress to create the relief programs that Pears defrauded. And my client has taken responsibility for his actions, and hopefully, he can make restitution and move past this.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has prosecuted a number of people for fraud connected the Paycheck Protection Program. But while others reaped gains in the tens of thousands of dollars, Pears was able to receive a seven-figure haul. It is possibly the largest fraud case involving the program in southwest Alabama.

Pears admitted to filing two false applications. The first was on behalf of a business named The Jason Make It Company. Court records show that the first loan was funded in the amount of $212,517. The second loan, filed using someone else’s Social Security number without that person’s knowledge, was for $995,567.

Pears admitted that he made a number of false statements on his loan applications. According to his plea agreement, he submitted a fabricated Internal Revenue Service W-3 indicating that The Jason Make It Company had wages of $442,738 in tax year 2019. He also submitted a fabricated check purporting to be from the company’s checking account.

The application claimed an average monthly payroll of $80,959 and that the company had seven employees and that the money would maintain salaries for workers, as the Paycheck Protection Program was designed to do during the COVID-19 pandemic when many businesses closed.

The second loan was a for a business called Nanny For A Week, which his disabled mother had once operated but had been shut down for many years before the pandemic, according to the plea agreement. For that loan, according the plea document, Pears submitted a fabricated W-3 form claiming wages of almost $4.4 million. That application also had a fabricated check, claimed an average monthly payroll of $386,628 and purported to employ 78 people.

Originally, prosecutors accused Pears of committing identity theft by using his mother’s Social Security number without her knowledge. But that charged will be dropped as part of the plea bargain.

Federal agents raided the defendant’s home and found several items purchased with Paycheck Protection Program funds, including a piano, “voluminous luxury goods” from high-tend retailers like Louis Vuitton and Gucci, and furniture. Investigators determined funds from the program also had paid for cosmetic surgery, elaborate trips and vehicles – including a 1999 Mercedes G500.

In addition, Pears admitted, he used Paycheck Protection Program money to buy a pair of properties, at 754 Marine Street and 960 Dauphin Street.

---

