Grand Bay flash flooding the worst some have seen in years

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The rain continues -- causing more problems in southern Mobile County. The area taking on several inches of rain Thursday -- some of it had no where to go -- causing issues on the roadways and even more concerns with more rain in the forecast.

Some of the worst flash flooding -- in Grand Bay where Highway 90 meets Hall Road -- the water from nearby Franklin Creek -- rushing over the roadway.

“This is not the norm... This is like tropical storm normal -- with a lot of rain,” said one man.

“I’ve never seen it this bad -- and I’ve stayed down there for 10 years,” said Cody Cubbage, Grand Bay.

Cubbage says there were no issues when he left for work Thursday morning -- however, getting home is not going to be easy.

“I’ve actually been at work all day - it wasn’t this bad when I left earlier. Lee: So you’re coming home to this -- what are your thoughts? -- Cubbage: My thoughts are wow -- my fiance can’t even get out -- they couldn’t drop the kids off from the school bus because it was so flooded -- so I had to take off work to go get them.”

With the water moving faster and getting deeper -- the Mobile County Public Works -- closed the roadway to traffic.

Swollen ditches along Highway 90 were also sweeping over the roadway.

“It hasn’t been this bad since Hurricane George -- that I can recall,” said one man. Lee: What are your concerns if it keeps raining like this and we don’t get a break? -- “Well road washouts and probably people are going to get hurt or killed.”

“It seems like it’s never going to stop! I think it’s enough... I think Mother Nature should cut us some slack,” said Cubbage.

Four schools in southern Mobile County -- dismissed early Thursday -- Alma Bryant, Anna F. Booth Elementary, Grand Bay Middle School, and Alba Middle School. All will be open Friday.

