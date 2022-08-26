Advertise With Us
Hall Road in Grand Bay reopens after water recedes

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - Hall Road between Crawford Lane and Highway 90 near the Mississippi state line in Grand Bay has been reopened by the Mobile County Department of Public Works.

Water over the roadway has receded. All Mobile County roads are passable, but Public Works continues to monitor roadways.

---

