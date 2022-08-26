Hall Road in Grand Bay reopens after water recedes

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - Hall Road between Crawford Lane and Highway 90 near the Mississippi state line in Grand Bay has been reopened by the Mobile County Department of Public Works.

Water over the roadway has receded. All Mobile County roads are passable, but Public Works continues to monitor roadways.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.