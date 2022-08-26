Man accused of robbing credit union

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 35-year-old Mobile man was arrested Wednesday after the Mobile Police Department said he held up two tellers at the Family Security Credit Union.

Xavier Becoates is charged with two counts of robbery.

While en route to the robbery at 7690 Airport Boulevard, responding officers observed a man matching the suspect’s description and detained him. According to authorities, the man allegedly had entered the credit union armed with a gun and demanded money to two tellers’ cash drawer.

He is charged with first-degree robbery. A bond hearing is set for Friday, according to jail records.

