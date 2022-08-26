Man dies in Airport Boulevard Service Road crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 62-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle crash on the Airport Boulevard Service Road.

The Mobile Police Department said officers responded just before 9 p.m. Thursday to the traffic accident on Airport Boulevard Service Road between Montlimar Drive and Downtowner Drive. A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the first vehicle was traveling west on Airport Boulevard when he crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck the driver of the second vehicle, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said Willie McCree was pronounced deceased by the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department.

This is an ongoing investigation, police said.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.