Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Man dies in Airport Boulevard Service Road crash

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 62-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle crash on the Airport Boulevard Service Road.

The Mobile Police Department said officers responded just before 9 p.m. Thursday to the traffic accident on Airport Boulevard Service Road between Montlimar Drive and Downtowner Drive. A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the first vehicle was traveling west on Airport Boulevard when he crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck the driver of the second vehicle, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said Willie McCree was pronounced deceased by the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department.

This is an ongoing investigation, police said.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Excessive rain has caused a washout at Fly Creek near U.S. 98, according to the City of Fairhope.
Motorists warned of Fly Creek washout near U.S. 98 in Fairhope
Christopher Tatum
Police: Montgomery man surrenders after hours-long standoff with Foley officers
Hall Road in Grand Bay reopens after water recedes
‘All clear’ given after hazardous materials scare in Lillian