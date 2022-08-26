MCSO: House fire claims lives of 2 juveniles

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WALA) - A house fire claimed the list of two juveniles in south Mobile County Thursday night.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said the fire broke out in at a home on Magnolia Road off Two Mile Road in Irvington.

Both juveniles were airlifted to Providence Hospital in Mobile where they were pronounced dead, authorities said.

This is a developing story. FOX10 News will have more information as it becomes available.

