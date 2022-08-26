Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Missing boater’s body found on Lake Martin

The body of a man who went missing on Lake Martin has been found, according to law enforcement.
The body of a man who went missing on Lake Martin has been found, according to law enforcement.(Jonathan Grass WSFA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The body of a man who went missing on Lake Martin has been found, according to law enforcement.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was found about 200 yards from his campsite at the park. McKinney reportedly drowned in Lake Martin near the Wind Creek State Park between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday.

ALEA says they began looking for McKinney after an unoccupied boat was found near Wind Creek State Park around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

No other details of McKinney’s death have been released.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Auburn AD Allen Greene. (Source: WBRC video)
‘I’m confident we leave Auburn Athletics stronger than when we arrived’: AD Allen Greene leaving Auburn
Excessive rain has caused a washout at Fly Creek near U.S. 98, according to the City of Fairhope.
Motorists warned of Fly Creek washout near U.S. 98 in Fairhope
Christopher Tatum
Police: Montgomery man surrenders after hours-long standoff with Foley officers
Man dies in Airport Boulevard Service Road crash
Hall Road in Grand Bay reopens after water recedes