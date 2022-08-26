Most storms will show up in afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got more rain and storms to dodge today, but the rain won’t be as widespread as it was on Thursday which was a total washout.

Most of our storms will show up during the afternoon and heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats. Most of the rain should weaken this evening, so we’re optimistic that most of the high school football games shouldn’t have any problems. But we’ll be watching the radar closely. Moisture levels remain pretty high across the Gulf Coast all weekend so that will mean once storms start popping up, the coverage of rain will be pretty impressive. Highs each day will be in the mid to upper 80s.

In the Tropics, the same two disturbances are out there. The chances of either system developing is 20% for now.

