Motorists warned of Fly Creek washout near U.S. 98 in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Fairhope is advising motorists to use caution on southbound U.S. 98 right before Veterans Drive.

According to a Facebook post by the city, excessive rain has caused a washout at Fly Creek. Crews from the Alabama Department of Transportation are on scene and will be working on a repair, the city advises.

“Please use extreme caution when traveling in this area,” the Facebook post states.

