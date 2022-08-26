Advertise With Us
Motorists warned of Fly Creek washout near U.S. 98 in Fairhope

Excessive rain has caused a washout at Fly Creek near U.S. 98, according to the City of Fairhope.
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Fairhope is advising motorists to use caution on southbound U.S. 98 right before Veterans Drive.

According to a Facebook post by the city, excessive rain has caused a washout at Fly Creek. Crews from the Alabama Department of Transportation are on scene and will be working on a repair, the city advises.

“Please use extreme caution when traveling in this area,” the Facebook post states.

