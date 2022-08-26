Advertise With Us
New FFC Sports League and Flag Football in Baldwin County

By Joe Emer
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FFCSPORTS is a new developmental sports league in Baldwin County. Everyone plays every position with equal starts and equal playtime! No fussing, no cussing, no arguing with coaches or refs and no hollering at the kids allowed! Only cheers and smiles! We teach FAITH and FUNdamentals!

FFC Sports is now open receiving registrations for the Flag Football Season!

WHO: All kids, ages 5-12, girls & boys

WHEN: Flag Football registration NOW through August 27th

WHAT: FFC SPORTS

WHERE: Baldwin (AL) and Escambia (FL) County - (Sports fields are located in Robertsdale, AL off the Baldwin Beach Express)

http://www.ffcsports.org/

---

