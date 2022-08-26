New Orleans man admits to Mobile bank holdup that was part of robbery spree

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A New Orleans man pleaded guilty Friday to robbing a bank on Old Shell Road, part of a bank robbery spree in August 2017.

John Rudolph,49, pleaded guilty U.S. District Court to conspiracy to commit bank robbery and brandishing a weapon during a violent crime as part of a plea bargain with prosecutors.

The Mobile heist occurred at the Servis First Bank on Aug. 24, 2017. According to the written plea agreement, Rudolph’s nephew picked him up at his girlfriend’s house. The two men and a third person whose identity has not been disclosed drove to a parking lot that led to a Pizza Hut. The driver backed the car close to the building. Rudolph and his nephew, Aaron Rudolph, went into the bank.

A federal judge in Mobile sentenced Aaron Rudolph to 12 years in prison for his role in the holdup.

According to the plea agreement, John Rudolph handed a brown bag to a teller, pulled out a gun and placed it sideways.

Rudolph got $7,227 from the robbery.

That stickup was the third of four robberies that Rudolph committed. Two weeks earlier, he placed a gun on the counter in front of a teller at the Midsouth Bank in Lafayette, Louisiana, according to the plea document. The teller handed him cash, which he stuffed in his pants, according to court records.

On Aug. 15, 2017, Rudolph got $10,491 from a teller at the First Bank and Trust in Hammond, Louisiana. Four days after the Mobile robbery, on Aug. 24 of that year, he stole more than $1,000 in a holdup of the Beach Community Bank in Gulf Breeze, Florida.

Both Aaron and John Rudolph already are serving five-year prison terms for the Hammond robbery.

U.S. District Judge Terry Moorer scheduled a Nov. 18 hearing for John Rudolph’s sentencing for the Mobile robbery.

