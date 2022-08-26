Pepsi SoundStage: Ryan Coleman performs “In No Rush”

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A very special Pepsi SoundStage today as we introduce you to one of our own... Ryan Coleman.

Ryan Coleman is a director on Studio10 and Fox10. For years, he’s played in various bands and continues to perform in the area.

Click on the link to see Ryan’s performance of a song he wrote called, “In No Rush”.

If you’d like to contact Ryan, you can email him at: ColemanCommaRyan@gmail.com

