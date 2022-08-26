Plans for Corps of Engineers building raise concerns at Mobile Planning Commission

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some Mobile Planning Commission members on Thursday raised concerns about a plan to construct a six-story office building in the southeast corner of the Civic Center property.

The Planning Commission could vote at its meeting next week on a rezoning proposal that would allow for the construction of taller buildings on the site. Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration is pushing a plan for an office building that would be home to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The plan also would include a parking garage for the federal agency’s employees and the public.

But District 6 City Councilman Scott Jones, who also sits on the Planning Commission, said the Corps of Engineers building could limit the city’s options for the rest of the property.

“I’ve just had the feeling that if that was not on the table, this whole discussion is completely different,” he said during a work session of the commission on Thursday. “To the extent even that if the Corps of Engineers building is not on the site, we would mark this site completely differently that what we’re doing right now.”

Jones called it the “elephant in the room.” He said some community feedback has been negative.

“They feel like it’s being shoved down their throat,” he said. “And if they fell that way, we’ve missed the mark.”

James Barber, the mayor’s chief of staff, told the commission that there are many decisions still to be made.

“There’s been a lot of information floating around that mischaracterizes what’s actually occurring at the site or what the future use of the site might be,” he said.

Barber said the goal is to rezone the property and provide a “framework” that lets developers know what is and is not acceptable.

The architectural firm Populous unveiled concepts for the property, but Barber said after the meeting that the ideas were still in the early stage.

“It’s been characterized that we’ve already decided to move forward with the Populous plan and, you know, that some of this stuff was all like a done deal,” he said. “And that’s actually not true.”

During the meeting, Jones asked Barber if the Corps of Engineers building might be constructed somewhere else.

Barber answered that the agency looked at other properties but that the Civic Center site was the only one that met its security requirements for “force protection” and had the proper setbacks and elevations.”

But other commission members also seemed to favor a deliberative approach.

“We own the land, and we know what the land is worth,” said the commission’s vice chairman, Allan Cameron.

Others, however, expressed support for moving forward.

“I know downtown Mobile is in need of more office space,” said member Susan Carley.

Commission member Kirk Mattei said he believes there is broad agreement on certain aspects of the Civic Center.

“To me, there is consensus – enough for us to take a small step forward in this and looking seriously at the zoning,” he said. “To me, it feels like commercial (development) in the southeast corner is something that a lot of people agree. The need for parking somewhere in the center or the east side. A retail hotel, something towards that more eastern (section).”

Mattei said he believe there also is consensus for renovating the Civic Center.

“And I think there, absolutely, is consensus that there needs to be some buffer on that lost property, whether that’s multi-family, single-family or green space,” he said.

However the Planning Commission comes down on the issue, it is the City Council that will have the final say. Jones told reporters he hopes the city keeps the big picture in mind.

“The reality is this piece of property is probably the most valuable 22 acres in the city Mobile,” he said. “And if we don’t take care to make sure that we develop that in the best interest of everybody in the city, then then we’ve done a disservice to the people of this city.”

