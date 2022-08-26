Rain sticks around

(WALA) - Rain chances were lower today than what we’ve seen for the past couple of days. The good news is, if you’re making any evening plans, conditions will be drier! Rain chances turn a lot more isolated heading into tonight, and eventually turn dry closer to 10 p.m.

Overnight lows will drop down into the mid-70s.

Heading into Saturday, we’ll be starting off cloudy, but dry! Rain chances will return by the afternoon, and will ramp up around 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Rain will stay scattered, but some thunderstorms could contain frequent lightning and heavy downpours. Rain chances drop heading into Saturday evening, so any Saturday night plans should be okay. Daytime highs will be maxing out in the mid- to upper 80s.

Looking ahead to Sunday, it looks pretty similar to Saturday.

Tracking the tropics, we are monitoring two waves in the Atlantic. While chances are low for development over the next five days, those could rise over the coming days while they move into favorable conditions.

Stay tuned to FOX10 News for the latest, and be cautious with what you see on social media.

Have a great weekend!

