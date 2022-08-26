Several neighborhoods and roadways flooded out in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -The downpour of rain continues as several streets and neighborhoods in Foley were flooded Thursday.

Several people who live off Cypress Pond Circle where met with water practically at their front door.

Many blocked into their own homes, in almost knee deep water, unable to leave.

Tony who lives on the street is worried if the water doesn’t start going down he won’t be able to leave.

“Like tomorrow my wife’s going to the hospital for an operation. If we have any more water I can’t get out. This is a whole job of promises made, promises forgotten,” Tony said.

Tony and Jeff Ostrowski have been neighbors for the last 15 years.

Ostrowski says this is the 4th or 5th time their street has flooded like this.

“Third or fourth time. But every neighbor including his have been flooded in their homes or they had to take all the rebuild, redo,” Ostrowski said. “He ended up getting sewers backing up in his house. And he had to get that replaced during Sally, and Sally almost got into my house.”

Across the street, not much different.

Rick Carraway’s driveway was so flooded he almost needed a boat to get out.

He says the constant rain is keeping them for living their daily lives.

“It’s terrible. I have a four wheel drive truck that’s the only way we can get in and out now,” Carraway said. “Water so high it’s a continual thing we have to deal with. We love where we live but we hate the issue of having to deal with water every time it rains. Can’t even get mail delivered out here now. It’s hampering our lifestyle every way it can.”

A few miles down the road not much of a different view.

The parking lot of Azalea Apartment complex was completely flooded.

Brianna Sullivan who lives there says it was much worse earlier Thursday morning.

“I’m so glad it chilled out today though because earlier we were thinking, did we need to get some sand bags?” Sullivan said. “Cause we got about three more feet left and then we’re all the way up here. So it was way more flooded than this.”

But not everyone was against all the heavy rainfall.

Sullivan’s son Ahmoni made the most of it.

“We started swimming in it and you can actually put your head under the water so we basically all said it was like a swimming pool to swim in,” Ahmoni said.

Drivers should always use caution when driving across flooded roadways and slow down.

