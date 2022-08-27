2 arrested in connection with Bay Shore Avenue shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a man and woman in connection with a shooting at Central Plaza Tower earlier this week.

Michael Eugene Thomas, 66, of Prichard, was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree assault.

His girlfriend, 64-year-old Sharon Ann McGadney of Mobile was also arrested for second-degree hindering prosecution, according to the Mobile Police Department.

The shooting happened Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 around 10: 40 a.m. at the Central Plaza Tower at 304 Bay Shore Ave. Authorities said the male suspect, later identified as Thomas, pulled out a handgun and fired toward the victim then fled the scene. The victim did not sustain a penetrating injury and refused medical treatment.

Thomas remained in the Mobile County Metro Jail Friday night and his bond hearing is set for Monday.

McGadney was booked and released Friday afternoon, according to jail records. Her bond hearing is also set for Monday.

