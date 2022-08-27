Advertise With Us
Early morning fire destroys a home in Theodore

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An early Saturday morning fire destroyed a home in the 300 block of San Marino Drive in Theodore

According to officials with the Mobile Fire Rescue department when fire crews arrived on the scene there was heavy smoke and flames coming from a residence. Officials say all the occupants had evacuated from the structure prior to the arrival of firefighters. No one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

