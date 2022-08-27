Advertise With Us
First & 10 Scoreboard Week 2

First and 10 Scoreboard
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
· Daphne 14 Carver-Montgomery 27

· Vigor 7 B.C. Rain 20

· Clarke County 0 Leroy 13

· Fairhope 33 Gulf Breeze 31

· Bayside Academy 33 Pike Liberal Arts 15

· Mobile Christian 7 Athens (Ga.) Academy 23

· Jay 0 W.S. Neal 25

· Mary G. Montgomery 20 Charles Henderson 24

· Wetumpka 24 Baker 21

· Flomaton 33 Northview 48

· Demopolis 20 Jackson 43

· Alma Bryant 35 Holtville 29

· Foley 14 Baldwin County 0

· Spanish Fort 16 Blount 6

· Gulf Shores 45 Citronelle 26

· Satsuma 13 Cottage Hill Christian 30

· Elberta 6 Faith Academy 42

· Davidson 10 Hillcrest-Evergreen 34

· Monroe County 56 J.F. Shields 0

· Williamson 40 LeFlore 0

· St. Luke’s 24 Marengo 8

· St. Paul’s 16 McGill-Toolen 3

· Murphy 20 Saraland 49

· Chickasaw 36 St. Michael 0

· Robertsdale 0 Theodore 34

· Sweet Water 0 Thomasville 34

· T.R. Miller 14 UMS-Wright 14

