First & 10 Scoreboard Week 2
· Daphne 14 Carver-Montgomery 27
· Vigor 7 B.C. Rain 20
· Clarke County 0 Leroy 13
· Fairhope 33 Gulf Breeze 31
· Bayside Academy 33 Pike Liberal Arts 15
· Mobile Christian 7 Athens (Ga.) Academy 23
· Jay 0 W.S. Neal 25
· Mary G. Montgomery 20 Charles Henderson 24
· Wetumpka 24 Baker 21
· Flomaton 33 Northview 48
· Demopolis 20 Jackson 43
· Alma Bryant 35 Holtville 29
· Foley 14 Baldwin County 0
· Spanish Fort 16 Blount 6
· Gulf Shores 45 Citronelle 26
· Satsuma 13 Cottage Hill Christian 30
· Elberta 6 Faith Academy 42
· Davidson 10 Hillcrest-Evergreen 34
· Monroe County 56 J.F. Shields 0
· Williamson 40 LeFlore 0
· St. Luke’s 24 Marengo 8
· St. Paul’s 16 McGill-Toolen 3
· Murphy 20 Saraland 49
· Chickasaw 36 St. Michael 0
· Robertsdale 0 Theodore 34
· Sweet Water 0 Thomasville 34
· T.R. Miller 14 UMS-Wright 14
Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.