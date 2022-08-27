FOX10 Fugitive Files arrest: Arrest made in connection with July robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In the history of FOX10 News Fugitive Files, it’s never happened before: four fugitive arrests in one week.

The most recent is Brian Damanis. He was taken into custody Friday morning by the Mobile Police Department and the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force. Investigators said Damanis shot up a former girlfriend’s car after trying to rob her at gunpoint in July.

Elizabeth Pemberton, 33, who was identified as one of the subject involved, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with first-degree-robbery, MPD said.

