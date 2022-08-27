Good chance of storms later today…

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Starting out fairly quiet, but showers and storms will begin to develop again after lunch. As always, some of these storms could bring heavy rain and a lot of lightning. Expect them to continue throughout the afternoon and wind down as we head into the evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

More of the same for Sunday with more showers and storms likely and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

At the beach, the surf continues to be calm, and the rip current risk remains low. Unfortunately, it will be cloudy and there will be some storms to dodge.

We are tracking two tropical waves. One is in the middle of the Atlantic and has a 30% chance of development as it heads towards the Bahamas late next week. The other is in the Caribbean and will heads towards the Yucatan of Mexico. At this point, this one is only being given a 20% chance of development. Models keep whatever happens with this one well south and west of us, but we’ll keep an eye on it.

Have a great weekend!

