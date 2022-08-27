MPD investigating crash that killed 62-year-old man

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department continues investigating a two-vehicle traffic accident that killed a 62-year-old man Thursday night.

Willie McCree was pronounced dead at the scene by the Mobile Fire Rescue Department, police said.

The crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 on Airport Boulevard Service Road between Montlimar Drive and Downtowner Drive.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of one vehicle was westbound on Airport Boulevard when he crossed over into oncoming traffic and hit the second vehicle, authorities said.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, police said.

No further information was available.

---

