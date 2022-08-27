MPD: Victim shot while driving

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after a man said he was shot while driving down the street Thursday.

Officers responded to University Hospital shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday regarding a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound who arrived by personal vehicle.

The victim reported that he was driving near St. Stephens Road and Brownlee Street when he heard several gunshots. The victim’s vehicle had been hit by gunfire, police said.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.