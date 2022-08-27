Advertise With Us
MPD: Victim shot while driving

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:35 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after a man said he was shot while driving down the street Thursday.

Officers responded to University Hospital shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday regarding a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound who arrived by personal vehicle.

The victim reported that he was driving near St. Stephens Road and Brownlee Street when he heard several gunshots. The victim’s vehicle had been hit by gunfire, police said.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

