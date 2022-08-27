Advertise With Us
Pilot injured after his plane crashes in Slocomb

Slocomb plane crash
Slocomb plane crash(WTVY)
By Stephen Crews
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - A pilot was injured after his plane crashed not far from Freedom Field in Slocomb Saturday afternoon. His injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

Slocomb police, fire, and rescue along Geneva County EMA all responded to the crash site just south of Highway 52 in a wooded area.

The pilot was able to get out of the aircraft and contact first responders. He has been taken to a Dothan hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted. They’ll likely send investigators to determine the cause of the crash.

