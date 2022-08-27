Recent rains caused sewage overflows around region

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heavy rainfall earlier this week caused a number of sanitary sewer overflows in Mobile and Baldwin counties.

The Mobile Area Water & Sewer System responded to multiple sanitary sewer overflows near the 8100 block of Airport Boulevard Thursday and Friday with two locations each spilling 29,600 gallons into Halls Mill Creek, according to the Mobile Department of Public Health.

MAWSS also responded to an overflow on Wednesday in the 4300 block of Dauphin Island Parkway after a joint separated on an 18-inch sewer force main at the Perch Creek Lift Station sent about 1,050,000 gallons of wastewater into Perch Creek before the main was repaired, the health department said.

Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board reported overflows at

Prichard Avenue at Newsome Street; 800 block of North College Street; 700 block of Sample Street; 1800 block of First Avenue; 800 block of Strauss Avenue; 2400 block of Whistler Street; Patricia Avenue at Whistler Street; Wood Street at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive; North Bessemer Court at Whistler Street; Chin Street at Butts Street. The spills totaled at least 262,000 and affected Toulmin Spring Branch, Gumtree Branch, Chickasaw Creek, Eight Mile Creek and Three Mile Creek, according to the health department.

In south Mobile County, the Utilities Board of the City of Bayou La Batre reported that heavy rain in the southern part of the system and power outages in the northern part of the system caused multiple overflows of more than 750,000 but less than 1 million gallons Thursday. Those overflows reached Bayou La Batre, officials said.

The Dauphin Island Water, Sewer and Fire Protection Authority reported that an overflow of 543 gallons resulting from heavy rains occurred in the 1200 block of Bienville Boulevard and affected Salt Creek.

Across the bay, the Utilities Board of the City of Foley experienced multiple sewage spills on Thursday due to the rains. Areas affected included the Pebble Creek Lift Station at the end of Melbourne Court in the Pebble Creek Subdivision; North Alston Street between Section Avenue and Carnation Avenue; Baldwin County 20 west of Alabama; and the Azalea Lift Station at West Azalea Avenue and South Pine Street. Affected waterways include the Bon Secour River and Wolf Creek, according to officials with Riveria Utilities. Spillage totals were not provided.

In Fairhope, a spill sewage spill near the East of the Sun Lift Station on Thursday discharged from 50,000 to 75,000 gallons into areas leading to Cowpen Creek, according to the City of Fairhope Water and Wastewater Department

The health department and local utilities urge residents to take precautions when coming into contact with impacted waters and thoroughly clean fish or seafood harvested in affected waterways.

