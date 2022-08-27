Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Saints close out preseason with a victory over the Chargers, 27-10

Jameis Winston received his first and only work of the preseason on Friday night. (AP...
Jameis Winston received his first and only work of the preseason on Friday night. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(AP Sports)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints finished their preseason out with a high note by disposing of the Chargers, 27-10.

Jameis Winston received his first work of the preseason and didn’t disappoint. Winston went a perfect 4-of-4 passing for 59 yards. The drive ended with a Mark Ingram 11-yard TD run.

On that same drive, Alvin Kamara rushed twice for 19 yards.

Ingram finished the night with two touchdown runs on 34 yards rushing.

In a backup role, Andy Dalton also produced a strong game going 5-of-5 passing for 73 yards.

The Saints open their regular season at Atlanta on Sept. 11.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.