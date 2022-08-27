Saints close out preseason with a victory over the Chargers, 27-10
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints finished their preseason out with a high note by disposing of the Chargers, 27-10.
Jameis Winston received his first work of the preseason and didn’t disappoint. Winston went a perfect 4-of-4 passing for 59 yards. The drive ended with a Mark Ingram 11-yard TD run.
On that same drive, Alvin Kamara rushed twice for 19 yards.
Ingram finished the night with two touchdown runs on 34 yards rushing.
In a backup role, Andy Dalton also produced a strong game going 5-of-5 passing for 73 yards.
The Saints open their regular season at Atlanta on Sept. 11.
