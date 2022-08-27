Saints first-round pick Trevor Penning needs foot surgery, out indefinitely, report says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have lost first-round draft pick Trevor Penning indefinitely, after the offensive tackle tore a ligament in his foot that will require surgery to repair, according to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Penning, 23, sustained the injury early in Friday’s preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Caesar’s Superdome. The injury initially was described as a bad case of turf toe, but further tests Saturday confirmed the ligament tear, according to sources cited by Rapoport.

#Saints first-round OT Trevor Penning suffered a torn ligament in his foot and will need surgery, sources say following the MRI. He’s out indefinitely. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2022

Penning was drafted out of Northern Iowa as the 19th overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft. He previously drew notice for a feisty attitude that resulted in his involvement in a handful of scuffles with teammates early in training camp, but recently had shown growth during preseason game action.

Trevor Penning wasn’t a starter. But he would have been very soon given his rapid improvement. Now, on the sidelines indefinitely. https://t.co/b6awhBw8Rj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2022

The Saints did not immediately comment on the loss of their 6-7, 325-pound rookie lineman.

