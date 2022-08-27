Solemn Saturday funeral service for fallen Mount Vernon police officer

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Family, friends, and fellow law enforcement filled a Foley church Saturday morning to remember Officer Ivan Lopez.

Heartfelt and trembling words from both his daughters, and dozens of agencies sat in the pews, some who knew Lopez and even some who didn’t.

Those who’ve stood by his side remembered his sense of humor.

“He would always try and cut up with me, and try to pick on me, sometimes it backfired on him because he was a little quicker than he thought,” said Officer Johnny Duval, a friend of Lopez.

Following Mass, there was a 21-gun salute and dozens of law enforcement paid their respects. Many people hugged as his remains were wheeled out and draped with an American flag. One of his daughter’s hands, clutched it.

The overwhelming show of support from first responders continued as dozens of paramedics, police cruisers, troopers, sheriffs, and more filled the streets with a procession down Highway 59. An American flag soared high above the roadway, and others stood by with hand over heart.

Some in downtown Foley paused as the procession passed by.

“You saw them from Florida, Mobile County, Baldwin County, and a lot of the other counties,” said Eric Sandberg, who saw the procession. “I really appreciate the brotherhood they have and the respect that they give one another. They may not have known the deceased, but they are still a part of the family.”

Meanwhile, a makeshift memorial stands at the crash site, on the intersection of Highway 59 and County Road 36, decorated with flowers from the funeral.

As people came to pay their respects, his friends were reminded of what Lopez would do.

“He’s shy but he’s not shy,” said Officer Duval. “He does not like the attention on himself, so I think he would’ve been a little bit embarrassed in a way, but in the same token, he would’ve been very appreciative of everyone who came out and supported him and his family, especially his two girls.”

