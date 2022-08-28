After Further Review: Saints final roster projection
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With the preseason now complete, Dennis Allen and company will have difficult decisions to make in crafting their final 53-man roster for the Saints.
Here’s my final projection on the way things could go.
Quarterback (2)
Jameis Winston
Andy Dalton
Neither Winston nor Dalton threw an incompletion in the preseason. This position looks to be in solid hands . Ian Book goes from active roster to the practice squad.
Running Back (5)
Alvin Kamara
Mark Ingram
Kirk Merritt
Dwayne Washington
Adam Prentice
The Merritt experiment adds a new layer to this room. It shows they want to find a way to keep him. His speed is special. Plus, his natural ability to play two positions is an asset. Thus, he wins out over Tony Jones, Jr.
It will be interesting to see how they view the fullback position. J.P. Holtz is a guy that can play the h-back role as well.
Wide Receiver (6)
Michael Thomas
Jarvis Landry
Chris Olave
Marquez Callaway
Deonte Harty
Tre’Quan Smith
From the biggest weakness a season ago, to the Saints biggest strength this year, this group looks great. Smith’s injury could complicate the numbers.
Tight End (3)
Taysom Hill
Juwan Johnson
Adam Trautman
Some people are down on this position. I’m not one of them mainly because they don’t need a superstar here. Plus, they’ll play a vital role in the run game.
Injuries at other spots force the Saints to only keep three at this position.
Offensive Line (9)
Ryan Ramczyk
Andrus Peat
Cesar Ruiz
Erik McCoy
James Hurst
Landon Young
Calvin Throckmorton
Trevor Penning
Nick Martin
This highlights the tricky nature of managing the roster. Penning could be gone for a while. Young and Hurst are also banged up which obviously impacts the numbers here. Allen sounded optimistic about Hurst would be back in a reasonable time frame.
There will be new names added to this group by the time the regular season starts.
Defensive End (5)
Cam Jordan
Payton Turner
Marcus Davenport
Carl Granderson
Tanoh Kpassagnon
The talent and depth within this vital position group is impressive.
Defensive Tackle (4)
David Onyemata
Shy Tuttle
Kentavius Street
Malcolm Roach
Roach has had one of the best camps no one is talking about. This group seems pretty solid.
Linebacker (6)
Demario Davis
Pete Werner
Kaden Elliss
Andrew Dowell
Nephi Sewell
Eric Wilson
Welcome to the biggest unknown on the Saints roster. This is how I view the group with the players they currently have. Linebacker is another spot where the team could possibly add more after cuts. Wilson gets the nod over veteran Jon Bostic in this projection.
Cornerback (5)
Marshon Lattimore
Paulson Adebo
C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Bradley Roby
Alontae Taylor
The secondary is a source of strength for the Saints. This cornerback room is talented with a good mix of young and veteran players.
Safety (5)
Tyrann Mathieu
Marcus Maye
P.J. Williams
Justin Evans
J.T. Gray
The key to the Saints entire defense will be how quickly the safeties can gain their on-field chemistry. In a close call, Evans takes the final spot over Daniel Sorensen.
Specialists (3)
Wil Lutz
Blake Gillikin
Zach Wood
The specialists have shown in preseason just how valuable they are to the Saints operation.
