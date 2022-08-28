End It Now event raises awareness about human trafficking

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A good crowd turned out in downtown Mobile to take a stand to end human trafficking.

Bienville Square played host to the fourth annual End It Now event and march to raise awareness and be proactive in spotting the signs of human trafficking.

It also advocates ending abuse and violence against women and children.

Robert Soto, area coordinator for End It Now, said the event has been virtual for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and organizers are glad to be back in-person.

“And since the pandemic, human trafficking has actually increased by 21%. So, we really need to take notice because, these past two years, we had done it virtually and again we are glad to be back here in Bienville Square, Mobile, Alabama, to have a real-life event,” he said.

