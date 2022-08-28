Future Marines test their mettle before heading to bootcamp

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Future Marines were pushed to their limits at Battleship Memorial Park Saturday.

All of these men and women will soon be going off to bootcamp at Parris Island in South Carolina.

From pull-ups to push-ups, running and relays, Saturday’s event was all about giving recruits a taste of the rigors of bootcamp.

“The Marine Corps definitely changed my life being a resident here in Alabama. I’ve done a lot, seen a lot, grown a lot. And I definitely enjoyed it. The Marines is the best,” said Sgt. Maj. Cory Curtis.

Sgt. Shannon Doherty said, “This is a practice event, so all of these future Marines have been told to push themselves to their limit. But this is a practice event. So, if they need to take a break, they are able to.”

Future Marines from Mobile, Dothan, Ala., Pensacola, Fla., and Panama City, Fla., participated in Saturday’s challenge.

