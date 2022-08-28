Heavy Police presence near Garnett Ave and Springhill, Ave

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting near the intersection of Garnett Ave and Springhill, Ave. According to the Mobile Police Department, one person is dead.

This is a developing news story and we will provide updates when they become available, Avoid the area.

