Heavy Police presence near Garnett Ave and Springhill, Ave(WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting near the intersection of Garnett Ave and Springhill, Ave. According to the Mobile Police Department, one person is dead.

This is a developing news story and we will provide updates when they become available, Avoid the area.

