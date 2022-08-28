‘Jurassic Quest’ comes to Mobile Convention Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Larger-than-life prehistoric creatures are on display this weekend in the Port City.

The “Jurassic Quest” exhibit is on display at the Mobile Convention Center, giving families the opportunity a chance to walk side-by-side with life-size animatronic dinosaurs.

The exhibit offers an opportunity to learn more about the time when dinosaurs roamed the earth and not to mention tons of great photo ops. The event also features fossil digs, bounce houses and even rideable dinosaurs.

“We get to go on the dinosaurs where you ride them, and there is this brontosaurus ride and when you get on it, it looks like a brontosaurus,” said Demmitt Thatford.

Jurassic Quest resumes Sunday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

