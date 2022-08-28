Mobile Baykeeper holds ‘Bay Bites’ fundraiser at Cooper Riverside Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Good eats were served up for a good cause in downtown Mobile Saturday afternoon.

Mobile Baykeeper’s “Bay Bites” food truck festival took over Cooper Riverside Park. The event is one the nonprofit organization’s biggest fundraisers to help the group continue its environmental work.

“We are raising for our mission of defending our waterways and reviving our waterways so people can swim and eat the fish that they catch, so that the oysters and sea grasses come back, so that Mobile Bay and all waterways are protected,” said Cade Kistler with Mobile Baykeeper.

Brittany Gagliano with Mobile Baykeeper Young Advisory Council, said, “Mobile Baykeeper, their mission is to promote clean air and clean water and healthy communities. And so as young people, it is important for us to invest in our community so that we have a clean bay and we have healthy communities, and so we are here to help them with their mission.”

Mobile Baykeeper celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

