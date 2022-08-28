MPD: Wife shoots husband during domestic dispute

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile woman is jailed after police say she shot her husband during an argument.

Loretta Easter, 48, remains in Metro Jail -- charged with domestic violence second degree.

Mobile Police tell us officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 3000 block of Vista Ridge Drive in reference to a domestic involving one shot.

According to MPD the victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Easter has a bond hearing set for Tuesday, August 30th.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.