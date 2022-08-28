Advertise With Us
MPD: Wife shoots husband during domestic dispute

Loretta Easter
By Lee Peck
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile woman is jailed after police say she shot her husband during an argument.

Loretta Easter, 48, remains in Metro Jail -- charged with domestic violence second degree.

Mobile Police tell us officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 3000 block of Vista Ridge Drive in reference to a domestic involving one shot.

According to MPD the victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Easter has a bond hearing set for Tuesday, August 30th.

