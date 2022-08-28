Our Sunday will be hot, humid, and stormy…

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

We are having a quiet start to our Sunday, but showers and storms will begin to develop later in the morning and then increase in the afternoon. As always, some of these storms could bring heavy rain and a lot of lightning. Expect them to continue throughout the afternoon and wind down as we head into the evening. Highs will be near 90.

At the beach, the surf continues to be calm, and the rip current risk remains low. Unfortunately, it will be cloudy at times and there will be some storms to dodge.

We are tracking multiple tropical waves. The most significant is in the middle of the Atlantic and has a 60% chance of development as it heads towards the Bahamas late next week. The other one to watch is in the Caribbean and will heads towards the Yucatan of Mexico and eventually could bring rain to south Texas. At this point, this one is only being given a 20% chance of development. Models keep whatever happens with this one well south and west of us, but we’ll keep an eye on it.

Have a great Sunday!

---

