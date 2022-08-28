Several rural communities to benefit from grants to expand broadband internet access

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - Several local rural communities will be the beneficiaries of a grant to make broadband services available in numerous locations throughout Alabama.

Gov. Kay Ivey awarded more than $26 million in state funds to provide broadband services in numerous communities in nine counties. The nine grants were awarded to broadband providers.

In Southwest Alabama, Comcast Cable Communications will receive $686,298 to provide broadband access to 438 households, businesses and public institutions in the communities of Alabama Port and Mon Louis in Mobile County.

Other grants were awarded to providers in Blount/Etowah, Cherokee, Colbert, DeKalb, Jackson, Lauderdale, St. Clair and Walker counties.

Once work is completed, the expanded broadband service will provide the capability to serve nearly 15,000 additional households, businesses and public facilities, including schools and police and fire services in areas without access to broadband service. Broadband providers supply the access to broadband service, but households and businesses must still pay for connecting to the service, according to the governor’s office.

The expansion will also provide additional links to make it more feasible to supply future broadband service within those areas.

“Alabama continues to make strides in providing reliable high-speed internet services for families and businesses throughout Alabama,” Ivey said in a statement. “I extend my thanks to legislators who realize the importance and the huge impact that access to broadband services mean for Alabama. I also thank the service providers for their willingness to be a part of this mission to change the lives of Alabamians.”

Kenneth Boswell, director of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs said, “Having access to high-speed internet service can change the world for families in rural areas particularly when it comes to education, health care or running a business.”

ADECA administers the Broadband Accessibility Fund grants from state funds allocated by the Legislature. The grants are issued through ADECA’s Alabama Digital Expansion Division, which was created by legislation signed by Ivey in 2021.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.