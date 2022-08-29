Arson charges related to 2018 Prichard fire dropped

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Monday dismissed an arson charge against a woman accused of setting fire to a house in Prichard in 2018.

Laquita Samantha Bradley, the mother of an 11-year-old boy who suffered a fatal gunshot in his home earlier this year, was scheduled to go on trial for first-degree arson. But Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Coy Morgan told FOX10 News that the victim did not want to go forward.

Bradley, 28, has been mourning the death of her son, Lequinten Morrissette, who died amid a hail of gunfire when he was inside his home at R.V Taylor Plaza in May. Five people have been charged with felony murder.

Defense attorney Buzz Jordan said he was pleased by the result. At one point, a judge was going to appoint him to represent one of the defendants in the fatal shooting of Morrissette. But he quickly bowed out because he was representing the mother of the victim in that case. As for the fire, he said, it was unrelated to the shooting that occurred in May.

“That had nothing to do with it – all totally unrelated,” he said.

